Nigeria: Polio - Circulating Variant Spreads to 29 States, 1,027 Cases in 2021 - NPHCDA

National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said the Circulating Variant Polio Virus type 2 (cVPV2) has spread to 29 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with 22 cases detected in 2020, 1,027 Cases in 2021 and 11 cases in 2022.

The executive director of the NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, who stated this yesterday at the 38th Expert Review Committee (ERC) meeting on polio and routine immunisation, in Abuja, however said that the Agency has intensified the administration of oral polio vaccine across the country, saying it has been shown to be effective in halting the spread of cVPV2.

Shuaib said so far, all 36 states and the FCT have completed at least two rounds of novel Oral Polio Vaccine (nOPV2), adding that 18 states have completed at least four rounds of nOPV2 Outbreak Response, three states have completed three rounds, while an additional 16 states have completed at least two rounds.

He said, "The 37th ERC had offered us guidance on how to contain cVPV2 spread, which has unfortunately now spread more to affect 29 states of the federation and FCT, including states in the southern zones of the country.

"One of this guidance was the use of novel Oral Polio vaccine (nOPV2) which has been shown to be effective in halting the spread of cVPV2.

"Our surveillance system has remained robust despite the global COVID-19 pandemic that had a negative impact on the health system. In 2020, our surveillance had picked and detected 22 cases of CDVPV2, in 2021, 1027 cases and in 2022, 11 cases have already been detected. Although the figures may look scary, it is a demonstration that our surveillance system is effective, reliable and also means that if there is an Wild Polio Virus in circulation, it would have been detected," he said.

The NPHCDA boss however noted that with the recent detection of Wild Polio Virus type 1 (WPV1) in Malawi in February, and WPV 3 report in Israel this March, clearly shows that it is not over until it is over.

"The report from Malawi indicates that we must strengthen our system in order to avoid an outbreak of WPV in Nigeria," said Shuaib.

In his address, the chairman of ERC, Prof Akin Osibogun, said it has become imperative for the country to urgently put in place strategies to prevent importation of the Wild Polio Virus, stating that the reconstitution of ERC is one of such strategies.

Osibogun explained that the objective of the committee was essentially to advise on strategies to prevent re-introduction of Wild Polio Virus in the country and end the cVPV2 in the country through strengthening of the immunisation programme, AFP surveillance, community mobilisation and advocacy, environmental monitoring and other appropriate strategies.

"I am confident that with this assembly of experts on the ERC, we will be able to achieve our goal which is to ensure all eligible children are reached irrespective of their location in the country," he said.