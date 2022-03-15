Nigeria/Ghana: FIFA Makes Changes to Ghana Vs Nigeria Match Officials' Line-Up

World football-ruling body FIFA has made minor changes in the list of match officials for this month's 2022 World Cup playoff showdown between Nigeria's Super Eagles and Ghana's Black Stars.

Both teams face off in a two-leg fixture for one of Africa's five slots at Qatar 2022, first in Cape Coast on March 25 and then in Abuja on March 29.

A fresh appointment sheet sent to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) showed that Morocco's Rédouane Jiyed is retained as centre referee for the first leg duel in Cape Coast.

Jiyed will be assisted by three of his compatriots --- Lahsen Azgaou (as assistant referee 1), Mostafa Akarkad (as assistant referee 2) and Samir Guezzaz (as fourth official).

But Mandu Humphrey of Uganda has now replaced South Africa's David Junse Van Vuuren as Security Officer.

Bernie Raymond Blom from The Netherlands will be the VAR official, to be assisted by compatriot Rob Dieperink, while Athanse Nkubito from Rwanda will be the referee assessor.

Gregorio Badupa from Guinea-Bissau will serve as match commissioner and Victor Lawrence Lual from South Sudan will be the general coordinator.

As for the return leg in Abuja, FIFA has replaced former FIFA referee Essam Abdelfattah Abdelhamid who was to serve as referee assessor with Senegalese Badara Diatta, another former FIFA referee, now taking his place in the list.

Tunisia's Sadok Selmi is retained as centre referee, while Khalil Hassani of Tunisia is the assistant referee 1 and Attia Amsaaed of Libyan is the assistant referee 2.

Haythem Guirat of Tunisia is the fourth official, while Frenchmen Jérôme Brisard and Willy Louis Delajod are the VAR and assistant VAR respectively.

Prince Kai Saquee of Sierra Leone is the match commissioner, while Kabelo Bosilong of South Africa is the general coordinator.