Nigeria: Aviation Fuel Scarcity - We've Only 3 Days to Shut Down Operations - Airlines

Owing to the scarcity of aviation fuel, local airlines have said they have only three days from today to shut down operations.

This is just as the operators said Nigerians would now have to spend an average rate of N120, 000 for an economy ticket, if the airlines were to continue being in operations.

Speaking before the special House Committee investigating the unavailability of the product, the airlines represented by the chief executive officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, said they could not afford the fuel anymore.

Meanwhile, representatives of the oil markers have said the high dollar rate was responsible for the high cost of the fuel.

This is just as the fuel marketers failed to convince the House of Representatives on why the prices of the product are hitting the rooftops on a daily basis.

At the moment, the airlines are buying the fuel at N670, up from the normal price of 190 recently.

Deputy speaker of the House, Ahmed Idris Wase, who chaired the committee, asked the marketers how much they purchased the dollar and which banks, but the representatives of the marketers could not give an answer. He, therefore, warned them against blackmailing the government.

However, the group managing director of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, yesterday revealed that at the moment there are 19 oil companies with 88 million litres of aviation fuel in the country.

Chief executive officer, West Link Airlines, Captain Ibrahim Mshelia, has warned that Nigeria cannot afford to have its aviation sector shut down, saying government should make a deliberate policy to make foreign exchange and Jet A1 available to operators.

Recall that air passengers, for the past few weeks, have been experiencing difficulties traveling across the country as aviation fuel which sold between N580 and N607 per litre in Lagos last Tuesday, rose to N700 on Sunday.

The scarcity, however, led to flight delays, and in some extreme cases cancellations, thereby disrupting passengers' schedule even as marketers said Jet A1 was not readily available across the country.

However, in an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP over the scarcity and hike in price of Jet A1, yesterday, Mshelia said if Jet A1 is not available, no flight can depart any airport in the country.

Mshelia, however, bemoaned Nigeria's importation of refined fuel, especially Jet A1, saying the nation is at a stage where everything is shutting down.

"This is a very serious problem. We cannot afford a nation without aviation, particularly a Nigerian nation. The earlier government makes a deliberate policy to make foreign exchange available to all operators within 24 hours, or a maximum of 48 hours after demand, the better. It is unfortunate, people who are making the policy should allow those who are qualified to receive something, but they have a way to smuggle illegal or unqualified people.

"As it is now, since we no longer have Jet A1 and the refineries are not working. There is hardly anything that we do not import to be able to do a flight; just one flight between Abuja and Lagos, for example, except that we have manpower locally trained here - that is all, every other thing is imported," he lamented.

"So, if Jet A1 is not available, no flight can depart. There is nothing you can do about it; there is no pilot who is sane (and there is no insane pilot, to begin with), who knows his fuel is not enough for the flight - when I say the flight, it means we know what is required for a flight - the sector fuel, the one for holding, the one for diversion, and then the unusable fuel. The required fuel for the sector must be available. So, if you have 10 sectors, 15 sectors a day, and you only have fuel for one sector, you probably cancel the flight, or even just do one and just forget it or shut down completely.

"So, we are actually at the stage where everything is shutting down in Nigeria. And, we can do something about it but those who are in a position have chosen to, or either I don't know what it is, but they are not just doing it. Are the solutions there? Of course, they are there.

"So, until we can take care of these things and make forex available to airline operators, we are not going to see any better days. And, the Jet A1 thing, what is shocking is that we are the only nation on earth that has so much oil and we are importing oil. So, it takes about three years to build a refinery and Nigeria cannot build a refinery or repair it.

Mshelia insisted that Nigeria can afford to build as many refineries as she wants if there is the will to do so.

"Let's forget about the refinery that we even have, we have land to build one million refineries if we want to, why couldn't we do so? Do we have people to do it? 100 per cent we have the people to do the right thing.

"We need to begin to ask ourselves and our government, why is it that nobody is punished for not doing anything or nobody is punished for doing the wrong thing? That is what we need to ask ourselves. We also need to ask ourselves, as citizens, why we have taken our democracy to another level, because democracy is about electing leaders and holding them accountable," he said.