Uganda: FDC Calls for Tax Exemptions On Essential Commodities

15 March 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has asked the government to exempt some basic commodities from taxes to save Ugandans from the high cost of living.

This call comes when the prices of some essential commodities like soap are about to hit Shs 10,000 per bar, with cooking oil and closely salt following suit.

Speaking to the media during a press briefing, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the FDC spokesperson, accused President Museveni of telling lies that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is responsible for the escalating prices of essential commodities in the country which he said is not the case.

"The truth of the matter is that prices have steadily been going up for months now. For example the price of petrol rose from Shs3800 to Shs5000 towards the end of year and has never gone down. At the time, truck drivers who had refused to pay for Covid-19 test at the Kenya border were blamed," he said.

Ssemujju said the problem of truck drivers and Covid-19 has since been sorted but fuel prices have remained high.

Ssemujju said Ugandans, battered by numerous Covid-19 lock downs, are now faced with the escalating prices of commodities like sugar, soap, cooking oil and fuel.

"Mr. Museveni, if you have been sleeping and you were awoken by the Russian invasion of Ukraine please know this problem has been ongoing. You must now think of real measures to ease the situation," he said.

He said there is a need to exempt some of the essential commodities such as soap and cooking oil from taxes in the short run.

