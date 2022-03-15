Uganda: Police to Reconstruct Housing Units Destroyed in Katwe Barracks Fire, Says Deputy IGP Katsigazi

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Katsigazi Tumusiime has toured the housing units which were recently razed down by fire at the Katwe division police barracks in Kampala.

At least 10 housing units were destroyed beyond repair last week when a fire swept through a section of the Katwe Police barracks at around 4pm.

However, no police officer died or was injured in the fire that destroyed some of the property of the police officers.

On Monday, the deputy Inspector General of Police toured the barracks to assess the extent of the fire and promised assistance to the affected officers and their families.

"These housing units accommodated a number of our police officers not less than 15 families and staff . It was a very unfortunate incident but as management, efforts are underway to give them quick aid to stabilize them in their day to day life but most importantly our police construction unit is to ensure they build ne structures for those affected by the fire,"

He said this will take between a week a two to ensure the officers have a decent accommodation.

Maj Gen Katsigazi noted that during the visit, the commanders also informed him of the challenges they face while carrying out their duties and promised to forward them to the senior management for redress.

Katwe Police Station serves as the headquarters for Kampala South Metropolitan Police region as well as Katwe police division headquarters.

As the regional police headquarters, Katwe is in charge of Entebbe, Kabalagala, Kajjansi,Nsangi, Nateete police stations.

However, at most of these police stations, the barracks are in a sorry state with many officers sleeping in makeshift structures.

The police force leadership recently started a process of constructing housing units for its officers by starting with Naguru.