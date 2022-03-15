Tanzania: 3.1bn/ - Loans to Benefit Entrepreneurship Groups in Coast Region

15 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Harriet Kiama in Kibaha

COAST Region has allocated a total of 3.1bn/- as loans to women, youth and disabled groups in the financial year 2021/ 2022, Regional Commissioner (RC) Aboubakar Kunenge has revealed.

The RC said in Kibaha Town recently while addressing different women groups that from July to December last year, the region had released a sum of 2.6bn/- in loans to the 440 entrepreneurship groups, adding that the amount will be increasing year after year.

"Our region is intending to bring economic revolution by opening more available opportunities and reach out to as many people as possible," he said.

To meet this vision, the region has been increasing its budget year after year to make sure that every entrepreneurship group is benefiting according to its needs.

According to the RC, the region is planning to introduce a more suitable way of providing loans which will bring more profit to the groups across the region.

He said, "We are planning to start providing huge amount of money to a small number of groups to enable them launch big projects which will be done in rotation to reach all groups in our region. This approach will bring more positive results compared to that of providing small loans to large number of groups at once."

He took time to thank the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan for giving priorities to special groups in the society and for creating friendly environment for them to engage production.

