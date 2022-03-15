Malawi: Blantyre Inaugural Motor Show Proceeds to Support Cyclone Ana Victims

Malawi's commercial capital Blantyre has said it will host its inaugural car exhibition next month at Limbe Country Club, and that all gate collections will go towards the aid of victims of Cyclone Ana which hit many districts in the country, especially the Lower Shire.

According to one of the organisers, Alinane Njolomole, the show will be a spectacular one specially created for motor vehicle dealers, insurance companies, banks, spare part shops and garages and will be held on April 30, 2022.

"This is the first of its kind, and will also feature demonstrations from banks, insurance companies, car and motor cycle clubs as well as bike stunts and test drives.

"It is a corporate family event that is attracting attention in the corporate automotive sector. The Blantyre Motor Show promises to be a spectacular display.

Blantyre boasts of Malawi's high-end corporate world, as such expectations are high from participating companies. Our goal is that all proceeds from this event go to our friends in Chikwawa and Nsanje who have been greatly affected by Cyclone Ana," said Njolomole.

According to him, the show is being organised by Lilongwe Motor Show Limited Company in partnership with international Dealerships.

The company has held automotive exhibitions since 2016 in the capital Lilongwe but the next month event will be a debut for Blantyre.

"It's about experiential marketing. Brands can conduct raffles, promotions and product displays right in front of consumers, TV audiences and increase potential clientele," Njolomole said.

The target clientele, according to Njolomole, include procurement managers, senior executives, entrepreneurs, and government officials.

"As part of our corporate social responsibility, the public will walk in with a minimal fee of K2,000 to enter the event, to boost walk-ins, which are a priority to exhibitors," he said.