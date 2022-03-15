Malawi: Attorney General Says DPP Political Fight Should Not Concern Speaker of Parliament

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda says his office has been served with a court injunction filed by Mangochi south west legislator, Shadreck Namalomba.

The attorney general however questioned why the Speaker of Parliament has been dragged in the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) political feud.

This follows a decision by Namalomba to obtain a stay order restraining the speaker from recognizing decisions implemented by the leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa without written approval of the party.

Nyirenda said he will need to study the document to appreciate the basis of the order and get instruction from the Speaker on whether or not to challenge it.

He said his office is questioning why the speaker is being dragged in bedroom politics of the DPP.

"It is clearly a political issue and the question that I have is that how would a political party involve the court on things that look purely political in nature.

"And the other thing I tend to wonder is why the Speaker of the National Assembly can be dragged in bedroom issues of a political party," he said.

Meanwhile, Parliament has said it cannot be served with a court order when it is sitting.

Parliament spokesperson Ian Mwenye said Section 5 of the National Assembly (Powers and Privileges) Act says no process issued by any court, shall be served or executed within the confines of the Assembly while the house is sitting.