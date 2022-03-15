Malawi: Attorney General Says DPP Political Fight Should Not Concern Speaker of Parliament

15 March 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda says his office has been served with a court injunction filed by Mangochi south west legislator, Shadreck Namalomba.

The attorney general however questioned why the Speaker of Parliament has been dragged in the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) political feud.

This follows a decision by Namalomba to obtain a stay order restraining the speaker from recognizing decisions implemented by the leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa without written approval of the party.

Nyirenda said he will need to study the document to appreciate the basis of the order and get instruction from the Speaker on whether or not to challenge it.

He said his office is questioning why the speaker is being dragged in bedroom politics of the DPP.

"It is clearly a political issue and the question that I have is that how would a political party involve the court on things that look purely political in nature.

"And the other thing I tend to wonder is why the Speaker of the National Assembly can be dragged in bedroom issues of a political party," he said.

Meanwhile, Parliament has said it cannot be served with a court order when it is sitting.

Parliament spokesperson Ian Mwenye said Section 5 of the National Assembly (Powers and Privileges) Act says no process issued by any court, shall be served or executed within the confines of the Assembly while the house is sitting.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X