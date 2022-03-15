Nigeria: Lekki Concession Company Announces Date to Resume Tolls On Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

The company said motorists would be offered a two-week toll-free passage.

The Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC) has announced plans to resume activities at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza by April 1.

According to a newspaper advert placed in The Nation newspaper Monday, the LCC managing director, Yomi Omomuwasan, said motorists would be offered a two-week toll-free passage.

The announcement comes 18 months after the toll Plaza was shut down due to the police brutality during the October 2020 #EndSARS protest in the state.

The protest took a deadly turn on the night of October 20, when some protesters were shot at the Lekki Tollgate, also operated by the LCC, by the Nigerian Army.

In its report submitted on November 15, the panel set up by the state government said nine persons were killed at the Lekki tollgate, while several other protesters shot at, maimed, injured and assaulted.

"Tolling will commence on 1st April 2022, but commuters plying the corridor will not have to pay any toll for the first two weeks until 15th April 2022 as this period would be toll-free to all motorists plying the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge," Mr Omomuwasan said in the newspaper advert.

"The resumption of services at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza, according to LCC's Managing Director, Yomi Omomuwasan, is coming after extensive consultations with, and the support of key including the Residents' Associations, Traditional Rulers and Community Leaders, professional bodies, as well as the Lagos State Government."

Mr Omomuwasan said new technology and innovations have been introduced to make passages at the Toll Plaza seamless and faster for commuters.

"We are replacing old toll devices with upgraded ones for faster throughput at the Toll Plaza," he said.

"The new devices have been configured to synchronise with the newly upgraded tolling systems and will improve functionality while enabling a better experience at the Toll Plaza.

"The devices can be installed at any of LCC Customer Service Centres at the Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza, Conservation Toll Plaza or the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge. They can also be delivered to customers' preferred location, whilst the devices would only be installed on the vehicle by LCC's authorised personnel."