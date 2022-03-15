Nigeria: Sylvester Oromoni - Pathologist Who Conducted First Autopsy Testifies

"Apart from being a pathologist, I am also a pastor. I know people who got the best of care but still died."

A Delta State-based pathologist, Clement Vhirerhire, on Monday defended his findings of acute pneumonia as the cause of the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

Mr Vhriterhire testified before a coroner presiding over an inquiry into the death of the student.

In the first autopsy carried out in Delta State, Mr Vhirterhire had said the 12-years-old died of "acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication."

The medical doctor, who performed the first autopsy on the student of the Lagos-based Dowen College, said that his initial finding of chemical intoxication as a cause of death was made before a toxicology result ruled out that possibility.

Mr Vhirterhire of the Central Hospital in Warri, Delta State, was the 12th witness to testify before the coroner hearing the inquest into the controversial death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

The pathologist told the court that his examination of the deceased's lungs showed that they looked abnormal as the blood vessels were engorged.

He added that he didn't see any significant signs of bleeding on the corpse which could have indicated blunt force trauma, contrary to the history provided by the father.

"Before dissecting the corpse did you notice any trace of beating or trauma on the body?" the coroner, Mikhail Kadiri, asked.

"No, I only noticed a bruising or scalding of the upper lip. Even when I opened the body, I didn't see any evidence of significant bleeding or blunt force trauma," Mr Vhirterhire answered.

The witness, who was grilled by the coroner, added that it was during the autopsy he conducted on December 2, 2021, that the deceased father supplied more information that his son was also forced to ingest an unknown substance.

The pathologist said he then took out samples of the liver, as well as "dark-coloured particles" found in the stomach and vitreous fluids from the corpse, which he sent to a toxicology lab.

In his interim report pending results of the toxicology screening to ascertain chemical intoxication, he also established acute lung injury.

But with the toxicology results later ruling out poisoning, the witness released a final autopsy report on December 30, identifying acute pneumonia due to severe sepsis as the cause of death.

The court also asked him whether the deceased could have been treated. The witness said that even with the best of care, death couldn't be ruled out.

"Apart from being a pathologist, I am also a pastor. I know people who got the best of care but still died. I don't dispute sentiments from some people that the boy wouldn't have died if he had been taken to a good hospital for adequate treatment," he said.

"His father says he just wants to unravel what caused the death to prevent a recurrence."

The lawyer representing the Lagos State government, Akin George, declined to cross-examine the witness who was summoned by the court to give more information on the case, saying his evidence only buttressed their position exonerating the suspected senior students and staff of Dowen College.

Mr Vhirterhire was also asked by the school's lawyer, Anthony Kpokpo, what he would have done differently from the family doctor who managed the deceased at home between November 26 and 30, 2021, when he eventually died from deteriorating health conditions.

"I would think of urgent blood transfusion and possible intensive care. The last tests done on him on November 30 showed he was clinically ill and required close monitoring," the pathologist said.

Meanwhile, the lawyer for the Oromoni family, Femi Falana, also asked him whether bruises could have been inflicted earlier.

The witness said it's a possibility.

But he noted that he didn't see any ankle injury on the deceased, as indicated in the second autopsy done in Lagos as being among the cause(s) of death.

A further hearing is fixed for March 15.