Tanzania: Port Efficiency Improves Sardine Market in Muleba

IMPROVEMENTS made by the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) in Magarini Port, Muleba district and opening of an international sardine market in the harbor have attracted many traders, including those from neighbouring countries to fully bank on it for flourishing business.

Making the revelation at the port recently, the Magarini Port Assistant Implementation Officer, Ramadhani Msuya said the improvements made by TPA at the port, including the provision of equipment such as weighing scales and addition of buildings of warehouses have attracted many people, especially traders from various parts of the country and Rwanda, Uganda. , Burundi and Malawi to prefer using it.

Historically, the port on Lake Victoria was established in December 1991 with the aim of assisting people living in nearby islands, many of whom engaging in fishing activities on the Africa's largest lake by area, and the world's second-largest fresh water lake by surface area after Lake Superior in North America.

He said a large percentage of traders follow sardine (dagaa) fish in the market opened for business to further transport to various parts of the country and others to their countries by trucks.

Mr Msuya further said prior to the improvements, the port was capable of handling 18 to 23 tonnes of cargo per day, but now has the capacity to process 45 tonnes per day especially after the opening of the market, adding that passengers have also increased from the initial 400-600 to 500-800 per day.

On money collected as revenue at the port, the Port Officer said it has increased from 10m/- to 16m/- per month. Noting again, that the revenue has been reduced due to the government lowering the levy from 600/- to 400/- to create a breathing space to the traders.

Mr Msuya said despite the success, TPA plans to continue upgrading the port and by next year the pier will be upgraded to the required standards, because equipment has been procured, adding that: "The pier would be lifted one meter high and 10 meters above land at a cost of 120m/-".

"We are very grateful that TPA has a plan to build us staff houses and build fences. We have also been brought modern scales to weigh 100 tonnes of cargoe at a time, initially we had 500 tonnes weighing scales, we have also improved toilet and water services to our clients," he pointed out.

In addition, he said the presence of the port has improved the living conditions of the people living in the area and the surrounding islands, who have found themselves securing employments as loading and unloading laborers as well as food vendors selling foodstuffs to earn an income and support their families.

"This port has touched the lives of the people, there are 56 young people working on unloading and loading cargo, bodaboda getting more passengers, lodges have increased and various services such as banking have started being here," he said.

One of the owners of the boats operating at the port, Selemani Omar said it has all the services and provides excellent service, noting: "We are very grateful to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the money he has provided for port improvements, now things are going better than before."

A Rwandan businessman, Bahati Gilbert said they are getting enough load due to the port being close to the many fishing islands and thanked the government for the good cooperation they are getting.

Elias Maina, an employee of the fish exporting company, said the improvements made with the establishment of an international fish market have benefited both small and medium-sized traders.

Another citizen, Jesca Edson, said they were initially having a hard time delivering goods to islands and on land, but upgrading the port has made everything easier.

A food vendor, Grace John said their customers' numbers have increased tremendously and currently selling an average of 20 kg of cooked rice per day in comparison to eight to 10kg in the past to supplement their incomes.