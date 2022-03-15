Uganda: Acting Assistant Secretary Peterson's Trip to Burundi and Uganda

document

Acting Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Lisa Peterson will travel to Bujumbura, Burundi, March 14-15, and to Kampala, Uganda, March 16-17, to underscore the United States' commitment to the protection and advancement of human rights and democracy in Africa's Great Lakes region.

In Bujumbura, Acting Assistant Secretary Peterson will meet with government and civil society leaders to discuss good governance, the protection of human rights, and continued reform efforts by President Ndayishimiye following the termination of the Burundi sanctions program in November 2021. Her visit will demonstrate the United States' commitment to engage with countries that seek reforms.

In Kampala, Acting Assistant Secretary Peterson will meet with government officials, members of parliament, and civil society leaders to stress the importance of holding accountable those who commit human rights abuses, including enforced disappearances and torture. Her trip will highlight the United States' support of the Ugandan people and our commitment to working together to advance democracy, protect the freedoms of expression and association, and promote respect for human rights.