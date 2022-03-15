Tanzania: Mbeya Resident Held for Being in Possession of Master Keys

POLICE in Kagera Region are holding a resident of Mbeya City for allegedly being in possession of 97 fake keys including four master keys.

Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC) Assistant Commissioner Wankyo Nyigesa named the suspect as Furaha Hans (58).

"The suspect was arrested while hiding in guest house room at Muleba Township on Thursday and was also found in possession of four master keys which can have access to any car, motorcycle and any door.

"The suspect has conceded to have committed criminal acts in Dar es Salaam and Mbeya City. We are still investigating the incident," he said.

Meanwhile, ACP Nyigesa further said 39 other suspects were nabbed during a one-week operation conducted by police in Bukoba District.

Among the 39 suspects nine were related to murder incidents, five others for being in possession of 87 litres of illicit brew (gongo), one suspect was arrested for stealing 20 heads of cattle which have already been recovered while one suspect was being questioned for stealing a motorcycle.

RPC Nyigesa appealed to residents to uphold peace and report the suspects to the nearest police station for necessary action.