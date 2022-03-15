Tanzania: Regions Borrow Leaf From Dodoma On Machinga Projects

OFFICIALS from five regions, whose councils have city status, have visited the ongoing construction of the Machingas-Open Market in Dodoma, to learn how to improve the planning and allocation of the petty traders in their respective areas.

The Machinga Complex is being constructed at the cost of 7.1bn/-along Bahi road in Dodoma city.

Regions that sent officials to learn from the project are Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Mwanza, Mbeya, and Arusha. The tour also included officials from Morogoro and Iringa municipalities.

The regional delegates consist of Regional Commissioners (RC), Region Administrative Secretaries (RAS), and City Directors. They toured the construction site in response to the call made by the Minister for State President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government, Innocent Bashungwa.

Mr Bashungwa said the leadership in Dodoma region has shown the best example in arranging petty traders and executing fruitful projects.

He challenged other regions to borrow leaf and use the same approach that has been used in Dodoma by coming up with long lasting solutions to the challenges facing petty traders.

"The purpose of this visit is to learn and implement similar project in their areas," revealed Mr Bashungwa.

Speaking on behalf of others, Mbeya Regional Commissioner Juma Homela promised to make adjustments to improve the projects they have already started in their areas.

"We congratulate the Dodoma City Council for this impressive project. On behalf of my fellow regional commissioners, we are very grateful for this study visit and we promise to go and improve our projects to get something better for petty traders so that they can conduct their businesses smoothly in our areas," he said.