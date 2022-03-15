Cote d'Ivoire: Secretary Blinken's Meeting With Ivoirian Prime Minister Achi

14 March 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Ivoirian Prime Minister Patrick Achi in Washington, D.C. They emphasized the importance of standing together when democracy is threatened across the globe and condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Secretary congratulated the Prime Minister on Côte d'Ivoire's economic progress and its commitment to democratic inclusion. The Secretary and Prime Minster reaffirmed their commitment to stop the spread of violent extremism in West Africa.

