Angola Backs Economic Cooperation With Cape Verde

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, said Monday the government was committed to boosting economic cooperation with Cape Verde, a country with which Angola formalised political and diplomatic relations in August 1977.

Speaking at a press conference after witnessing the signing of agreements between the two countries, the Head of State said that the strengthening of cooperation is materialised in the understandings initialled today in different areas.

In relation to the agreements, the Angolan president said that they created legal bases for intervention by Angolan and Cape Verdean businesspeople, and pointed to the need to extend cooperation to the areas of tourism, maritime transport, local administration, local government and agriculture.

He encouraged Angolan and Cape Verdean businesspeople to take advantage of the opportunity, created at political level, to internationalise their brands.

For entrepreneurs from the West African archipelago nation, in particular, President Lourenço asked them to take into account the agricultural potential, arable land, climate and water that Angola has to offer.

In terms of airlines, he said there was the possibility of creating a joint venture between Angolan and Cape Verdean air carriers, TAAG and TACV, respectively.

In his turn, the Prime Minister of Cape Verde, Ulisses de Morais, noted the pragmatic sense and priorities demonstrated by the Angolan State that culminated with the signing of the bilateral agreements.

He noted that the government of Cape Verde would do all it can to achieve the objectives between the two Portuguese-speaking states, as they were of common interest, with the creation of a favourable business environment for Angolan businesspeople.

The Cape Verdean leader said the intention was to attract investments that would help drive his country's development process.