Angolan Leader Praises Amílcar Cabral's Achievements

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, on Monday in the city of Praia, Cape Verde, praised the figure of Pan-Africanist Amílcar Cabral in the affirmation of Portuguese-speaking African countries.

"After visiting the headquarters of the Amílcar Cabral Foundation, João Lourenço wrote in a book of honour in which he paid tribute to one of the most brilliant sons of these islands, the fearless fighter that was Amílcar Cabral," he said.

He said that the learning that the contact with the Amílcar Cabral Foundation's collection represents allows us to renew and multiply the example of struggle and patriotism that indelibly marked the doctrinal and practical action of his patron, strengthening the foundations of resilience that characterises the path of the Cape Verdean nation.

"I leave here the testimony of my admiration and respect for the work carried out tirelessly by the whole team that gives breadth to the expression so dear to the people of Cape Verde: Cabral ka morri'", he concluded.

Inpharma Laboratories

As part of the programme of the first day of his tour in Cape Verde, João Lourenço also visited Inpharma Laboratories.

At the end of the visit, he congratulated the pioneers of this project that combines innovation and audacity.

"Two decades of hard, persistent and self-sacrificing work are summarised here, in the form of highly encouraging results, which confirm that our actions are the right ones when we invest in knowledge and know-how," he stressed.

For the Head of State, producing locally goods of fundamental value, such as medicines, helps to change paradigms and encourage Africa in the challenges of transformation, stimulating research and inspiring the youth.

"These are the good examples that are worth multiplying!", he affirmed.

During Monday morning, João Lourenço also received the keys to the city of Praia in recognition of his commitment, dedication and perseverance in strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Angola and Cape Verde cooperate, among others, in the sectors of education, defence, oil, diplomacy, transport, finance and administration.