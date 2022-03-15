Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports Four New Cases With No Death

Luanda — The country has registered, in the last 24 hours, four new cases, no deaths and the recovery of 43 patients.

The new cases were reported two in Cabinda and two in Luanda, aged between 38 and 59 years old, three male and one female patients.

According to the epidemiological bulletin of the National Directorate of Public Health (DNSP), in the same period no deaths were reported, however 43 people, aged between 11 and 68 years old were recovered, of which 27 were in Luanda and 16 in Cabinda.

The laboratories processed 971 samples by RT-PCR with a daily positivity rate of 0.4%. Cumulatively, 1.464.314 samples were processed with a positivity rate of 6.8%.

Angola registers 98.931 cases, being 96.900 recovered, 1.900 deaths and 131 active cases (of the active cases there are 3 moderate, 5 mild and 123 asymptomatic).

Eight patients are hospitalised, 30 are in institutional quarantine and 123 are in home isolation.