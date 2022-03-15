Tanzania: President Samia Reappoints Mchechu to Head NHC

14 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has re-appointed Nehemia Mchechu as the new Director-General for the National Housing Corporations (NHC) replacing Dr. Maulid Banyani whose appointment has been frozen.

In a statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, the President made several other appointments including Waziri Kindamba who has been named Njombe's new Regional Commissioner and Humphrey Polepole who becomes Tanzania's envoy to Malawi.

The statement said the President has also appointed Peter Ulanga to be the new Director-General for the State-owned Tanzania Telecommunication Corporation (TTCL) replacing Kindamba.

Also, it said, the former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ambassador Ernest Mangu will be chairing the Board of Directors of the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA).

In June 2018, the then Land, Housing, and Human Settlements Development Minister, Mr William Lukuvi, rescinded the appointment of Mr Mchuchu from the position of director for the National Housing Corporation (NHC)

"Acting within the powers, conferred on me under Section 18 (1) of the National Housing Corporation (NHC) Act of 1990, together with its 2005 amendments,....I now rescind the appointment of the NHC director-general, Mr Nehemiah Mchechu with effect from today, June 20, 2018," Mr Lukuvi said in a brief press conference.

The conference lasted for only one minute and he declined to take any questions from journalists.

