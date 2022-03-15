Angola and Cape Verde Sign Bilateral Cooperation Agreements

Luanda — Angola and Cape Verde signed on Monday in Praia, the Cape Verdean capital, four legal instruments as part of the reinforcement of bilateral cooperation.

Among the agreements signed on the first day of the State visit of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to Cape Verde, the one on air transport is of particular importance.

The parties also initialled agreements on the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments, Air Services, and a Memorandum of Technical Cooperation between the Angolan National Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC) and the Civil Aviation Agency of Cape Verde (AAC).

Angola and Cape Verde have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Air Services.

The agreement signed between Angolan air carrier TAAG and Cape Verdean counterpart TACV, allows the Angolan company to provide a Boeing 737-700 to boost operations in the international market and create additional traffic for TAAG.

According to Transport Minister Ricardo de Abreu, the two companies are entering a period of cooperation that aims to boost the commercial relationship between the parties and contribute to boosting the growth of TAAG, as well as of TACV.

He added that the new cooperation phase also aims at developing the economy of the two countries and at reinforcing interconnectivity and regional integration.

With the Agreement on the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments, the two countries seek to encourage private investment, with a view to leveraging their respective economies.

The formalisation of political and diplomatic relations between Angola and Cape Verde took place on 30 August 1977.