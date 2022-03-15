Mauritius: The Memory of Former President Karl Auguste Offmann Honoured This Morning

press release

A condolence book was opened this morning at the Sir Harilal Vaghjee Memorial Hall, in Port-Louis, to pay tribute to the former President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Karl Auguste Offmann, GCSK, following his demise on 12 March 2022.

The Acting President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Marie Cyril Eddy Boissezon, the Attorney General, Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Maneesh Gobin, and other key personalities were present to express their condolences.

In a statement, the Acting President said that late Mr Offmann was a long-time acquaintance and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Furthermore, Mr Boissezon paid tribute to his unflinching patriotism and devotion for the Republic.

'He was an outstanding model of altruism and worked selflessly for the well-being of others', stressed the Acting President.

Mr Maneesh Gobin remembered the former President as a Great Statesman and underpinned his strong notion of discipline in political matters. This principle has also enabled him to overcome various struggles during his life, pointed out the Minister.

Mr Gobin also indicated that Mr Offmann has always been supportive and offered friendly advices to young and new politicians to whom he inculcated his principles of discipline.

As for the Ambassador of the Republic of France to Mauritius, Mrs Florence Caussé-Tissier, she underlined that President Offmann's strong sense of commitment and devotion as a political figure and a citizen undeniably stand out over the course of his political career. He showed a sense of humanism in the way he served the citizens of the Republic and Governmental institutions, she observed.

Also present, the World Health Organisation Representative in Mauritius, Dr Laurent Musango, stated that he wished to express his condolences to the Republic of Mauritius for the loss of a great Statesman, who he emphasised, has contributed significantly to the progress of the country.

His life values and principles as a family man and also being the embodiment of kindness and humility, turned Mr Karl Auguste Offmann into a role model for all citizens, he added.

Likewise, the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr Alya'a Samir Borhan, expressed the profound condolences of the Government of Egypt to Mauritius, and said that the former President was a great leader and was well respected in Africa.

She reaffirmed Egypt's intent to stand in solidarity with Mauritius in such difficult times, and renewed its commitment to strengthen the two country's bilateral relations.