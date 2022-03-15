Africa: Ghana Preparing to Host All African Games - - Minister for Youth and Sports

Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports (Left) with H.E Ali Redjel, Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has announced that Ghana is upgrading and constructing sports infrastructure to enable it to host about 25 disciplines in the All-African Games next year.

He disclosed this when the Ambassador of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, H.E Ali Redjel, paid him a working visit.

He said the construction of a new aquatic centre with a ten-lane swimming pool, two new multipurpose halls for basketball, boxing and badminton were currently underway at Olympics Village in Borteyman, a suburb of Accra.

"This facility will later be converted to University of Sports to develop talents after the games," he hinted.

He said the Local Organising Committee (LOC) was in the process of upgrading the University of Ghana Sports Stadium and the International Students' Hostel of the University of Ghana to serve as playing ground and accommodation respectively for the athletes.

On his part, H.E Redjel told Ghana's Sports Minister about Algeria's preparedness to host this year's Mediterranean Games in June and July and the need for the two countries to share ideas to host the games successfully.

Ghana will host the 13th All African Games, locally dubbed "Accra 2023 All African Games" Next year.