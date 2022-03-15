Malawi: Tobacco Commission Plants 15, 000 Trees in Dowa

14 March 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

The Tobacco Commission (TC) has planted 15, 000 trees in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kayembe in Dowa district.

Speaking at Kayembe Full Primary School, TC Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Joseph Chidanti Malunga, said trees are a critical element in protection of the environment.

"Everyone in the community need to take a role in protecting and taking care of the trees," he said.

Malunga said environmental issues are one of the critical components of the Malawi 2063 development aspirations.

"We want to join efforts aimed at protecting the environment as part of the pursuit of that national agenda," he said.

Malunga disclosed that the Commission will be rewarding the community that has scored higher than others.

The Commission will be monitoring on how the communities are taking care of the trees in their areas, he said.

Malunga however said taking care of trees is one way of making the country's tobacco more attractive on the global market.

In her remarks, T/A Kayembe expressed for the commission's decision to take the tree planting exercise to her area.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X