Africa: Basketball Africa League (Bal/5th Day) - Us Monastir Loses to Energy Group of Rwanda (74-75)

Tunis/Tunisia — US Monastir missed the opportunity to achieve a fifth victory in a row by losing to the Rwandan Energy Group (74-75) for the fifth and last day of the first preliminary round (Sahel Conference) of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2022, played Monday night at the Arena of Dakar.

US Monastir already qualified for the play-offs which will take place in the form of a knockout tournament, until the final. These matches will take place from May 21 to 28 at the Kigali Arena.

US Monastir had won, respectively against the Senegalese Dakar University Club 74-62, the Mozambican Ferroviario da Beira 77-71, the Guinean squad Seydou Legacy Athletic Club, 76-55 and the Moroccan AS Sale (96-90).