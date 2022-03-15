Tunisia: Defence Minister Commends Italy's Support to Tunisia in Military and Development Fields

Tunis/Tunisia — National Defense Minister Imed Memmich had, on Monday, a meeting with Italian Ambassador in Tunis, Lorenzo Fanara, during which he stressed that Italy is one of Tunisia's main partners given the historical and civilizational relations uniting the two friendly countries and the security challenges they are facing.

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 23rd session of the Tunisian-Italian Joint Military Commission in Tunis, the minister welcomed Italy's interaction with Tunisia's security and development concerns within the framework of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, reports a statement of the Department of National Defence.

Imed Memmich also praised Italy's support to Tunisia in the military and development fields, citing its participation programme in the creation of a professional training centre for diving and underwater works in Zarzis (Medenine governorate).

For his part, the Italian ambassador welcomed the exemplary cooperation between the two countries in the military and development fields, expressing his country's readiness to continue supporting efforts to improve the operational capabilities of the Tunisian army and its development role.