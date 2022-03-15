South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - March 15, 2022

Cape Town —

Probe Into Cause of Cape Town's Massive Saturday Blackout

The massive blackout, which saw residents in Cape Town and surrounds plunged into darkness for several hours on the evening of Saturday March 12, 2022 has forced the City of Cape Town to formulate a plan to mitigate risk going forward, News24 reports. Several areas were plunged into darkness - to the consternation of several restaurant patrons and other businesses - which initially thought it was Eskom after a week of hard load shedding by the utility. Areas that were impacted included the city centre, suburbs on the Atlantic seaboard, Observatory, Paarden Eiland and Milnerton. Two high voltage power lines tripped the Tafelbaai substation.

Advertising Industry Should Cough Up for Racist Ads - EFF's Ndlozi

Economic Freedom Fighters MP, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says the advertising industry must be fined R50 billion for perpetuating racism.

Ndlozi was speaking at the South African Human Rights Commission's inquiry into racial discrimination or discrimination in advertising, where he accused the industry of being racist.

Ndlozi is of the view that the money should be given to the struggling public broadcaster, the SABC.

Eastern Cape School Allegedly Tells Pregnant Schoolgirls to Stay Home

An Eastern Cape school principal allegedly asked four pregnant girls at Lindelani Senior Secondary School in eMaxesibeni to stay at home, and for their parents to fetch the learners' daily schoolwork. Following complaints by the angry parents, the allegation was reported to the Eastern Cape's Education MEC, Fundile Gade, by children's rights group Khula Community Development Project (KCDP). The Director of KCDP, Petrus Majola said that "a girl child impregnated by a male is being pushed out of the education system. On the other side, a male is in school as if he has not done anything. We need a quick engagement around this topic", he said. The matter is under investigation.

Cooking Oil Hike Will See Slap Chips Price Hike Too!

The much-loved slap chips (fried potato chips), and street-food favourite Kota (a quarter loaf of hollowed-out bread with steak, cheese, egg and of course CHIPS), is about to become more expensive. The Russia-Ukraine war has sent edible food prices soaring because Russia is a key supplier of sunflower oil to Europe - on which South Africa depends because local production isn't enough. According to Potato South Africa, restaurants and fast food establishments will need to hike their prices.