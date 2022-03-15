Liberia: President Weah Returns Safely From Turkey

Monrovia, Liberia - The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Monday, March 14, 2022 safely returned home from the Republic of Turkey following his participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF).

During the Forum held in the Industrial City of Antalya from March 11 - 13, 2022, participants discussed Recoding Diplomacy, Democratic Governance, Leadership and diplomacy, Strategy Autonomy for Europe, Development in Africa, Resolution of Maritime Disputes, and Green Economy, among many others.

While in Turkey, the President held fruitful bilateral talks with his counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on strengthening diplomatic ties between the countries.

The President and entourage touched down at the Roberts International Airport at 1:28 PM local time.

He was received by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Hon. Nathaniel McGill, who chaired the cabinet in his absence, along with Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor.