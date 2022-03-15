Liberia: Sen. Dillon, Others Get Marching Order

A strong and critical leader within the opposition Liberty Party, Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon along with other top officials have finally been booted out of their positions by the Party's National Executive Committee.

In a release issued by Authorities of Liberty Party Friday, March 11, 2022 , indicated that the Executive Committee's action was in line with the party's constitution article v(2) to fill those vacant positions .

Recently, the Executive Committee of Liberty Party expelled Senator Dillon and other top executive members of the Party, a decision that is yet to be challenged by him and the others.

Senator Dillon who served as Vice Chairman for Political and Legislative Affairs for a number of years up to his two-time elections as Senator of Montserrado County on the Liberty Party ticket.

The Party's release indicated that the National Executive Committee appointed, Wadel Powell as Vice Chairperson for Political and Legislative Affairs replacing Senator Abraham Darius Dillon.

Also, Menipakei Dumoe Vice Chairman for Press and Public Affairs replacing Daniel Sando, Alexander Bealded, Vice Chairman for Auxiliaries replacing Agatius Coker, others are Daniel Gbassagee NEC Eminent Member replacing Kla Toomey, Mohammed Sasay NEC Eminent Member replacing Prescilla Cooper and Ayouba Kamara NEC Eminent Member replacing McCarthy Weh.

Additionally, the release indicated that those who the National Executive Committee of Liberty Party has appointed will act in those positions pending the party's election were applicable to permanently fill the position.

The replacement of Senator Dillon by the Executive Committee come at the time the Montserrado County lawmaker is out of the country in the United States of America.