Tunisia: Gabes-Covid-19 - One More Death and 10 Cases of Infection

Tunis/Tunisia — One more death was recorded in the governorate of Gabes as a result of the Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, according to an updated report published on Monday by the Regional Health Directorate.

Moreover, 10 additional cases of infection have been recorded, following the publication of 49 laboratory tests results, bringing the total number of infected people in the region since the spread of the epidemic to 28, 815 cases, including 233 people still carrying the virus.

The new positive cases are distributed as follows: 6 cases in South Gabes, 3 cases in New Matmata and 1 case in Oudhref.

According to the same source, 12 Covid patients are currently admitted to hospitals in the governorate of Gabes where the incidence rate has now risen to 58 cases of infection per 100 thousand inhabitants.