Tunisia: Popular Current Party S-G Reiterates Calls for National Movement to Unite

Tunis/Tunisia — The Popular Current party urged the national forces among the parties, organisations, authorities, personalities and popular movements supporting the July 25 process to "move from the stage of support to that of the formation of a federative national movement".

The Popular Current proposes that this entity be created in "a broad and unified popular democratic framework to ensure the success of all the forthcoming elections".

On the occasion of the party's national council, which met on March 13 and 14, the Popular Current party published a "Political Statement", presented as a platform dedicated to the forces supporting the July 25 process.

"In such exceptional circumstances, national movements are not founded on an ideological or categorical basis. Their content is established more precisely on the basis of the representativeness of all the components of society that have a greater interest in defending the sovereignty of the country, its territorial unity and the dignity of its people," the party explained.

It reiterated its call for joint action to achieve the next political events based on "an agreement on the political reforms of the Constitution and the electoral law, in addition to the achievement of the people's demands in accordance with a national programme including the political, economic and social components".

On another level, the Popular Current party insisted on the need to prosecute those involved in assassinations, sending young people to conflict zones, acts of terrorism and political and financial corruption.

He also called on the President of the Republic to "create a legal commission and overcome the political paralysis (that prevails in the country), by launching a horizontal consultation that involves all national and civil political sensibilities in the country".

This consultation should focus on political, economic and social reforms, the party proposes, recommending the extension of the national consultation to ensure the widest participation.

On the interaction of the President of the Republic with the proposals of his party, the secretary-general of the Popular Current Zouhair Hamdi told TAP: "we can no longer ignore the role of parties, key political actors in all societies".

"The democratic construction by the base is a leap towards the unknown and does not meet the requirements of the stage," added Zouhair Hamdi at the end of the work of the national council of his party.