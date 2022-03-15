Tunisia: OIC Foreign Ministers to Convene in Bid to Build Partnership for Unity, Justice and Development - Pakistan's Ambassador

Tunis/Tunisia — In a bid to build partnerships and bridges of cooperation to address the challenges facing the Islamic countries across the world and chart a joint Islamic way forward, the 48th Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) will be hosted by Pakistan on March 22-23 in Islamabad, said Pakistan's Ambassador to Tunisia Tahir Hussain Andrabi at a press briefing on Monday.

As an OIC member State and an advocate of peace and dialgue, Tunisia will be represented in this high-level meeting.

Under the theme: "Partnership for Unity, Justice and Development," the 48th session will offer the opportunity to discuss issues of peace and security, economic development, cultural and scientific cooperation and ways to step up the OIC's role in harnessing the member States' "collective ambition into concrete action," Andrabi indicated.

There is need to join efforts and close ranks to iron out the multiple obstacles facing the Ismalic countries amid a global situation characterised by political conflicts, economic crisis and social and health problems notably the COVID-19 pandemic's fallout.

The foreign ministers are likely to focus on the various challenges encountered by Muslims across the world, including Islamophobia, struggle against oppression, terrorism and the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, he pointed out, specifying that over 100 resolutions are expected to be adopted in this regard during this session.

"During the CFM chair, Pakistan will sincerely endavour to promote unity amongst member States, advance the cause of justice for Moslim peoples and achieve the mutually reinforcing goals of prosperity and development for all OIC member States," the ambassador underlined, adding that "ensuring full and complete recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic also remains a key priority for Pakistan."

As a founding member of the OIC, "Pakistan believe that the best expression of solidifying Islamic Solidarity is by further strengthening the Organisation as the representative of over 1.5 billion Muslims across the world," Andrabi affirmed.

This meeting will coincide with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's Day during which a Parade will be organised and all the attending heads of delegations will be invited as guests of honour, he said.

Pakistan hosted the OIC CFMs on four occasions; the 2nd Session in December 1970, the 11th Session in May 1980, the 21st Session in April 1993 and the 34th Session in May 2007.