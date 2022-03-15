Somalia: Al-Shabaab Militants Captured in Somalia - State Media

14 March 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Somali National Army (SNA) said its special forces arrested three Shabab militants on Monday in an operation in southern Somalia.

SNA officials told state-run Radio Mogadishu that there was no resistance from the militants during the operation in Barire town and its surroundings.

The three, identified as Abdifitah Mohamed, Osman Omar, and Adan Moalim, were charged with extortion and bomb attacks in the region, the radio said.

Their case will be handled by the military court, officials said.

The latest military operation came as al-Shabab intensified attacks on government officials in southern and central Somalia during the country's ongoing electoral process.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X