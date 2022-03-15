Eritrea: International Women's Day Commemoration

14 March 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Mendefara, 14 March 2022- International Women's Day, 8 March, was commemorated at the regional level in Kuatit semi-urban center, Southern Region, under the theme "Principled Belief for Timely Imperative!" featuring cultural and artistic programs as well as sports competitions.

At the occasion, in which Mr. Habteab Tesfatsion, Governor of the region, and Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, as well other Government and PFDJ officials took part, Ms. Senait Afwerki, head of the union branch in the region presented the official statement issued in connection with the day.

Indicating the deep meaning of the day in the history of the Eritrean women and the victory gained, Ms. Senait said that the union is exerting strong effort with a view to realizing the total emancipation of the Eritrean women.

Speaking at the occasion, the Governor of the Southern Region, Mr. Habteab called for a reinforced effort to develop the overall capacity of women and their participation in national affairs.

Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael on her part expressed the readiness of the National Union of Eritrean Women to play due part in the effort to nurture competent women that play a due role in the nation-building process.

At the occasion, the Regional Assembly, as well as heads of the national association branches in the region, delivered messages of solidarity.

