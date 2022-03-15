Tunisia: IMF Austerity Policy Not Real Solution to Reduce Public Debt - FES

14 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The austerity policy proposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reduce Tunisia's public debt is not the real solution, said Regional Project Coordinator at Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES)-Tunisia Imen Cherif.

Cherif was speaking Monday at a conference on the theme "Tunisia in the Spiral of Debt and Austerity."

Referring to a study conducted by FES, she said the IMF's austerity programme which provides for cutting the wage bill, lifting subsidies gradually and reforming public enterprises will certainly help reduce public debt to 86% of the GDP in 2025. Yet, it will aggravate the country's socio-economic crisis.

Meanwhile, not adopting an austerity programme will drive Tunisia's debt ratio to 99% by 2025, the project coordinator highlighted.

" A comparison of the two scenarios shows socio-economic risks from such an austerity programme are much more important than reducing debts," she highlighted.

Salma Jrad, Al Bawsala Executive Director, called for considering other alternatives to lighten the public debt burden. Tax justice, she said, is a way to bet on the country's own ressources.

She was also critical of the State which, she added, is disengaging. Such a policy impacts the Tunisian people's right to access quality education and healthcare.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X