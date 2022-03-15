Gambia: ACDHRS Celebrates IDW Through Promotion of Gender Quality, Women Empowerment

The African Centre for Democracy and Human Rights Studies (ACDHRS) with support from the Global Rights Connection Programme of EQUITAS (International Centre for Human Rights Education) on Tuesday organized a day consultation and advocacy training to promote Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment as part of celebration of International Women's Day at Paradise Suites Hotel.

The objective of the consultation was to discuss the situation of women in political and public life in The Gambia as well as identify advocacy strategies to address the challenges.

The training was also aimed at increasing the knowledge and skills of women to impact human rights work on the promotion of gender equality, using Human Rights Education (HRE) and various tools to enhance the capacity of women and men to achieve results.

Hannah Foaster, Executive Director for African Center for Democracy and Human Rights Studies said that the purpose of the consultation was to share knowledge, skills and materials she achieved from a course she participated in.

Mrs Foster explained that participants indicated that they met their expectations and suggested for more trainings within their constituencies.