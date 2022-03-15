Gambia: Dafi Celebrates Int'l Women's Day

DAFI in collaboration with Gambia Food and Nutrition Association (GAFNA) last Tuesday observed International Women's Day at a ceremony held at GAFNA complex.

Over the past years, GAFNA among others have been observing the commemoration of International Women's Day that falls on 8th March every year. The global theme for this year's celebrations was "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow".

The aim of the day is to spread the message of gender equality and promote a better society where there is no gender bias.

The DAFI scholarship program supports refugee students in tertiary education institutions pursuing undergraduate degree and other higher educational training programmes. It is funded through the German Government through UNHCR and implemented by GAFNA. Currently it supports 13 students at university and other higher tertiary institutions in The Gambia.

Yusufa J. Gomez, Executive Director for The Gambia Food and Nutrition Association (GAFNA) in his remarks said the theme for this year's celebrations is in recognition and celebration of women and girls who are leading the charge on climate change adaptation and response and to honor their leadership and contribution towards a sustainable future.

Mr Gomez noted that this is the time to commemorate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women.

He further said that there is no sustainable future without women and girls, noting that therefore we have to act now to bridge the gender gap and ensure that the playing ground is leveled.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Benoitte P.A. Osango Ntshaykolo, a representative of DAFI club The Gambia said achieving gender equality and realizing human rights dignity in capacity of women is a central requirement of a just and sustainable world.

She called on Government to appoint more women in leadership positions as well as educate women in rural communities. According to her, women should be celebrated on daily basis.

Verena Braren, German Political Attaché Banjul Lasion Office on behalf of her office congratulated selected DAFI students for this year's scholarship.

Isatou Dibba in her remarks on the theme: "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow" said empowering women and promoting gender equality is crucial to achieving sustainable development.

She highlighted the absence of a level praying ground for men and women. Madam Dibba described women as achievers and home managers who are responsible for everybody in society.

She pointed out that women's voices should be heard and them given equal opportunities as men.

She further said that access to education, skill development, land, finance and opportunities are less accessible to women due to social and cultural norms.