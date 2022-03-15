Gambia: Pap Saine Appointed African Award Advisory Board Member

Africa's Most Respected CEO's Awards has appointed Mr. Pap Saine to serve as advisory board member to the African Awards Schemes.

"Our decision to invite you to take up this position derives from our acknowledgment and appreciation of your extraordinary professionalism, extensive skills, vast experience and your exemplary personal integrity and commitment to good business ethics and corporate governance practices," a letter sent to Pap Saine states.

As a member of the African Awards Schemes Advisory Board, Mr. Saine is required to make crucial inputs into the procedures, processes and consequent decisions involved in the design and implementation of the awards committee's various pan-African award schemes which form the flagship events, and are appreciated, embraced and participated in enthusiastically all over the continent.

Mr. Saine is also required to be involved in regular meetings -usually by virtual platforms such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams - with fellow board members drawn from major economic sectors across the various sub-regions of Africa.

"I am deeply honoured to be appointed by the Africa's Most Respected CEO's Awards committee and I will be looking forward to participating actively in the committee," said Mr. Saine as he reacted to the appointment.

He added that it is not an easy task to be appointed in such a committee, but noted that with his experience, he would help boost the association's aims and objectives.

Mr. Saine, who has bagged many awards in the continent, expressed hope to do his best to perform as expected.

The experienced media practitioner and proprietor has won many awards including: Man of the Year Award by the American Black Journalists Association; World Press Freedom Hero by the International Press Institute (IPI) and Africa's Most Outstanding Media Personality by the Executive Magazine of Ghana held in last July in Dubai.