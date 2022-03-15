Gambia: Young Africans, Immigration Share Points in 2nd Division

Young Africans and Immigration last Thursday shared spoils in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League following their goalless draw in their week-12 fixture played at the Real de Banjul Football Field.

The Immigration boys were topping the country's second tier table with 23 points before rubbing shoulders with Young Africans, who are combating for survival in the second division league with 13 points.

Immigration were eager to beat Young Africans to clutch the significant three points but the match ended goalless.

The draw earned Immigration top-spot on the country's second tier table with 24 points.

Young Africans remained 9th place on the Second Division League table with 14 points.