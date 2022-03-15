Tunisia: Hybrid Entrepreneurship Fair Riyeda On March 15-16

Tunis/Tunisia — The 9th edition of entrepreneurship fair Riyeda is due on March 15-16. It will be a hybrid event held both in-person at the City of Culture and online on Riyeda Event Platform.

Riyeda is the first event dedicated to the enterpreneurship and innovation ecosystem. It brings together public and private sector actors, civil society, members of academia, public decision-makers, experts and mentors and coaches along with small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), startups, young enterpreneurs, students and graduates passionate about entreprensurship.

The event provides exhibition areas that offer professionals the opportunity to showcase their innovative services and solutions and a conference area with the participation of over 90 entrepreneurs and national and international speakers. Workshops on the development of communication and management techniques will be organised.

A hackathon will be held to help attract and connect the most talented Tunisian entrepreneurs and bearers of innovative projects.

Riyeda Challenge, a pitch competition, is also on the agenda. It is designed to identify future entrepreneurs who need support or funding to create and develop their businesses.