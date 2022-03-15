Africa: Sierra Leone Line-Up Three Friendlies This Month

Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) has lined up three warm-up matches for its senior national team in a bid to keep the team in shape for the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Leone Stars will play West African rivals Togo and Liberia as well as Congo during the international football break later this month.

Sierra Leone will face the Togolese on 24 March before taking on the Congolese in another warm-up game three days later.

The Leone Stars will wrap up their activities during the international break with a clash with neighbours Liberia on 29 March.

Sierra Leone put up a good showing at the recent AFCON in Cameroon and the SLFA is keen on another appearance at Africa's flagship football competition.

After an encouraging participation at the AFCON with two draws against Algeria (0-0) and against Cote d'Ivoire (2-2) before the narrow 1-0 defeat against Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone wants to keep progressing by taking advantage of this month's international window.

The national team of Sierra Leone made its return to the flagship competition of African football after their 25-year absence.