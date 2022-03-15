Liberia: Power Struggle Hits G/Gedeh Caucus

Members of the Grand Gedeh Legislative Caucus has named a new leadership of the County's caucus, but Representative Alex Charesia Grant is still claiming to be heading the group of Lawmakers.

At a conference Friday, March 11, 2022, the Grand Gedeh lawmakers named Rep. George E.S Boley as the new chair for the caucus to replace Alex Charesia Grant who has earlier served the position.

Those named additional are Senator Albert Marshall Dennis- Co-chair, Rep. Erol Madison Gwion, Sr., Secretary, Senator Zoe E. Pennue, Senior Advisor and embattled Chair, Alex Grant, Advisor.

During the press conference, the three lawmakers of the country were quizzed if the caucus has some sour relationship for which two of their colleagues in persons of Senator Zoe E. Pennue and Representative Alex Charesia Grant were not present?

But responding to the inquiry, the lawmakers said that it was a matter of choice that their colleagues were not present during the conference.

They said Senator Pennue was out of Liberia while Representative Grant chose not to attend but they were in the know of the conference and the change of the leadership of the County's caucus.

According to the lawmakers, the reformation of the leadership of the caucus was predicated upon the expiration of the tenure of Rep. Grant.

Reading the press statement, the Secretary of the newly constituted caucus, said the caucus historically holds County sitting either in January or February but for the past years, (though was not specific) Representative Grant has served the caucus has not had any sitting.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We regret that, and therefore hope to change the narrative moving forward, keeping in mind the truest repose in us by our people", the Secretary of the newly constituted caucus, Rep. Gwion said.

According to the new leadership, they will focus on moving the County forward in terms of infrastructure and human resource developments.

They promised to be accountable with resources allotted to them for the County and engage their constituents to determine their common interest as a people.

"We believe that working together, we can achieve better for the people of Grand Gedeh County.

A few minutes after their press conference, Representative Grant said as far as he is concerned he remains the head of the Grand Gedeh County Legislative Caucus.

He said he is bereaved and was attending to his bereavement after which he will attend to those who are calling themselves the new leadership of the caucus.

"I am still the chairman of the Grand Gedeh Legislative Caucus. Representative George Boley who was my co-chair has been sending invitations, but I have not attended any of his called meetings", he said in the corridor of his office as he walked.

He said since the lawmakers of the country decide to treat him with disrespect mainly at the time he is going through the pain of his bereavement, he will remind Rep. Boley of his role played during the 1990s to 2003.

With the statement from Rep. Grant, it is clear that the lawmakers from the county are heavily divided.

The line is drawn and the stronger side takes the lead as to who chairs the Grand Gedeh County Legislative Caucus.

Share