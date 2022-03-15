Liberia: NEC Boss Begs Court to Pardon Her

-Late 2021, the National Elections Commission's (NEC) Chairperson Madam Brown-Lansanah was investigated and subsequently charged by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) over multiple offenses ranging from Money Laundering, Insider Trading, Manipulation and Conflict of Interest.

Madam Lansanah during a pre-trial conference pleaded not guilty to the crimes levied against her thus joining the issue with the state. She then prayed the court for a jury trial instead of a bench trial.

Surprisingly, at the call of the case on Friday, March 11, 2022, Madam Brown-Lansanah filed a motion to dismiss the indictment against her by LACC.

In the indictment, the NEC boss is begging the court to pardon her by dropping the multiple offenses levied against her in the LACC's investigative findings.

The latest motion of Lansanah's legal team stalled Friday's hearing into the main trial.

The prosecution informed the Criminal Court "C" Judge T. Ciapha Carey that they cannot go into the main trial until the motion to drop criminal charges against the NEC boss can be looked in.

The motion to dismiss the indictment, according to the prosecution, makes it impossible to hear the main case, therefore said motion should be heard and disposed of first before going into the main trial.

The prosecution further submitted on the court record that the court should decide when hearing into the motion of dismissal of the indictment will take place.

To which submission Madam Brown-Lansanah's legal team interposes no obligation.

meanwhile, Judge T. Ciapha Carey has granted such submission made by the states and set this Wednesday, March 16, 2022 for hearing into the motion to dismiss the criminal indictment filed with that honorable court by the NEC boss' legal team.