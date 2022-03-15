Liberia: Transport Min. to Embark On First Joint Vehicle Registration Enforcement Exercise for 2022

The Director of Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Transport Mr. Lemuel O.Kleeme,says consistent with its statutory mandate and the Vehicle and Traffic law of Liberia it is next week embark on its first joint vehicle registration compliance enforcement exercise in Monrovia and its environs in this year March 2022.

The Ministry of Transport is a government agency and functions to perform the state management of road, rail, inland waterway, sea and air transport nationwide, and of public services according to law.

The Ministry was created by an Act of the National Legislature on August 25, 1987, to formulate and administer the transport, insurance and maritime regulations and policies of Liberia.

Disclosing this at a News Conference held at the Ministry of Transport Tuesday, Mr. Kleeme said that the exercise will focus on Vehicle registration to authenticate proof of ownership, vehicle security and identity to help in the traceability offensive or crimes.

According to him, exercise will also focus on driver's licenses to ensure that operators are qualified and duly licensed to drive on the roads.

Mr. Kleeme indicated that the Ministry has planned to conduct the inspection of eligibility certificates to ensure that used or new cars dealerships, auto parts stores and other transport-related businesses are legally established consistent with laws.

'" These exercises are geared toward ensuring that vehicles and or other transport-related businesses are duly registered by law as well as generate revenue purposes." He said.

He used the occasion to call on vehicle owners and transport-related businesses whose registration documents are expired including new applicants to immediately proceed to the Transport Ministry to avoid the embarrassment.

Mr. Kleeme pointed out that, during the exercise, vehicle in non-compliance will be impounded and towed until registration is completed at the Ministry.