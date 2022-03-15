Liberia: Genuine Change Irreversible

The Alternative National Congress (ANC) Political Leader, Alexander B. Cummings has reassured Liberians of genuine real change in the country's direction and the living conditions of all Liberians.

Mr. Cummings said the real change the ANC seeks would require Liberians to be different, unyielding in the face of adversities and stand firm and steadfast with all who are right.

He said to change the direction of Liberia and improve the living conditions of the people; it will require personal and other sacrifices, as well as building lasting or temporary partnerships with different stakeholders and groups.

The ANC Political Leader said along the path to change, "conditions may change, alliances may break and partnerships may fall apart, but with focus and commitment fixed on change," the ANC remained confident it will win for the Liberian people, he said.

Cummings said before embarking on the journey to earn the trust to serve and lead Liberia, he was mindful that the road would be long and bumpy with twists and turns and would be maligned and conspired against by opponents and friends.

The ANC Political Leader said he had forewarned that if the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) didn't make it to 2023, it shouldn't dash the hope and strong desires of Liberians for change, it was not long, he said, the Unity Party followed the All Liberian Party to announce their withdrawal from the CPP.

Cummings said the collapsed of the CPP, has not altered Liberia's need for real and genuine change.

The ANC Political Leader said, "the mismanagement of the country's resources must end, the stealing and abuse of power must end, the fear and division in our society must end, impunity must end, and leadership by corruption must end, and give all Liberians equal chance to compete.

Cummings said ANC and Liberty Party would work together to explore and widen the inclusive tent of the CPP, mindful of the dangerous plot by ruling CDC Government to thwart the effort and divide the Liberian people.

"I see it in the enterprising spirits of Liberian manufacturers, producers, and Liberian-owned businesses including shops, and cook shops owners, market women, taxi and bus drivers, barbers, tailors, car loaders, pehn-pehn and keh-keh riders and waiters, and other Liberians who are desperately trying to make in an economy that is working against their success," Mr. Cummings said.

The ANC Political Leader said electing a different quality of leadership that is trustworthy to lead by higher standards and good examples, he's certain that Liberia will proudly rise and Liberians will be uplifted and rightfully regarded in the world.

According to Cummings, Liberia will no longer need to beg or see each other become beggars or rely on others to do for the nation what we should be doing for ourselves.

He said, through the honest and collective efforts, as well as our commitment and dedication to duty, Liberians will enjoy the resources, God has richly bestowed on our country, noting that Liberia is too rich for Liberians to be so poor, due to corrupt and irresponsible leadership.

Meanwhile, Roosevelt Willie, Resident Judge of Criminal Court "A" has placed an embargo on Alexander Cummings, Political Leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) from travelling out of the bailiwick of Liberia to attend to his sick mother in the United States of America.

This comes minutes after Magistrate Jorma Jallah on Friday, march 11, 2022 granted Cummings' lawyers request for his (Cummings) brief departure to the United states to attend to his sick mother on March 25, 2022.

Alexander Cummings and two other executives of his party (ANC) are currently facing criminal trial before the Monrovia City Court over crimes of forgery and criminal conspiracy, a second degreed felony under the Liberia law.

Judge Willie's action was based on an application for summary proceeding filed before Criminal Court "A" by Liberia's Solicitor General Cephus seeking to undo Magistrate Jallah's decision to grant Cummings leave to see his sick mother in the United States.

Judge Willie's travel restriction further prevents Magistrate Jallah from proceeding with the trial into the ongoing criminal case involving Cummings and two other executives of the ANC.

Magistrate Jallah and lawyers representing both disputing parties have also been instructed to appear before Judge Willie on this Wednesday, March 16, 2022 for a legal conference at 2pm.