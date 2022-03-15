Rwanda: Why APR FC-Kiyovu Title Race Will Go to the Wire

The 2021/2022 Rwanda premier league has been one of the most keenly contested in recent years as the race to lift the title intensifies.

As of now, it is a two horse race between defending champions APR FC and Kiyovu Sports although Mukura have an outside chance of challenging for the trophy.

After 21 games played, Kiyovu Sports are on top of the league log with 47 points whereas APR FC is second with 45 points.

Times Sport takes a look at some of the reasons which could see the title race going down the last hurdle and probably being decided on the final day of the competition

Tough tie against Rayon Sport

The form of the blues has been patchy this season as they have not been consistent. However, on any good day, Rayon Sports are a force to reckon with. Kiyovu Sports beat Rayon 2-0 in the first leg of the competition and they will not be willing to lose twice against one of their bitter rivals.

Both teams will face each other this weekend and a win for Rayon against Kiyovu will be good news for APR FC as they can win their game against Rutsiro and get back to the top of the league table.

Mukura, the spoiler

Kiyovu Sports still have Mukura Victory to play and having held APR to a 1-1 draw, the Green baggies will be wary of the Southern based club which has regained form after getting a new coach.

The Huye based side has gone unbeaten in their last ten games which includes picking four points against defending champions APR FC.

Mukura lost 2-1 at home to Kiyovu in the first round and they will be hoping to make amends in week 24 when they face the Green Baggies in Kigali. This game can have an effect on Kiyovu's chances of winning the title

Head to head clash between title favourites

The week 27 game between the two leading title contenders on May 14 may have a great impact on which team wins the league.

As close as the points are, any team which wins that game could be on their way to lift the title because after their meeting, both title favourites have easy ties on paper.

Injuries and fatigue

Football is an unpredictable sport as no one can determine what will happen in a game. As the two clubs are battling for the title, injuries and fatigue could set in and top players can also lose form within the shortest possible time.

At the moment, both clubs don't have any injuries and will be hoping that their key players stay injury free.

Experience and pedigree will be key

Etoile de l'est winger Claude Kamoso is adamant that APR are in a class of their own and will win the title due to their vast experience and pedigree.

"Personally, I believe APR FC will win the title because of their vast experience in title races. They have done this before against teams like Rayon Sport and AS Kigali," Kamoso said.

He added that Kiyovu has some experienced players like Ugandan striker Emmanuel Okwi but that is no compared to APR which has many players who have been involved in many title races in the past.