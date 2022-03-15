South Africa: President Endorses Proudly SA Buy Local Summit and Expo

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Tuesday, 15 March 2022, deliver a pre-recorded message to the Proudly SA Buy Local Summit and Expo at the Industrial Development Corporation campus in Sandton.

In its 10th year, the Summit will be held in a hybrid format and the proceedings will be broadcast live.

A message recorded by the President will be presented at 09h00 as part of the opening session of the Summit.

The Proudly SA Buy Local Summit and Expo aims to inform, educate and equip entrepreneurs in creating jobs and rebuilding the economy using local procurement as a lever for growth.

Its objectives are to ensure that all tiers and agencies of government are aware of their roles and responsibilities relating to local procurement as outlined in legislation; to encourage corporate South Africa to increase its uptake of locally sourced and manufactured goods and services required for their day-to-day operations, and to educate consumers on labels of origin and their role in job creation.

In addition, the Summit creates access to market opportunities for member companies, enterprise and supplier development beneficiaries of strategic partners and large member companies.

Delegates at the Proudly SA Buy Local and Expo will participate in sessions on technical innovation, 4IR and job creation, and see examples of localisation and beneficiation in Special Economic Zones.

The Summit will also showcase a virtual Expo Floor, consumer activations and workshops to empower entrepreneurs and small businesses.

The President's pre-recorded message to the Proudly SA Buy Local and Expo will be broadcast on all Presidency and government digital platforms.