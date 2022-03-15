Namibia: Do Critics of Namibia's Communal Conservancy System Want to Reinstate Colonial and Apartheid Wildlife Policies?

analysis

John Kasaona is Executive Director of Namibian conservation NGO, Integrated Rural Development and Nature Conservation (IRDNC). He was born and grew up in the Ovahimba village of Otjindakui in north-western Namibia in 1971.

Why is it that certain segments of Namibian society and outsiders keep throwing stones at conservation initiatives driven by black local communities? This to me is like someone throwing sand in your food.

The majority of rural people in Namibia find themselves living on peripheral, marginal parts of their motherland. They find themselves here because of racial discrimination by the previous regime, which did not regard them as responsible, legitimate citizens who could own assets or be entrusted with Namibia's natural resources.

After they were pushed out to marginal lands, their traditional uses for wildlife were categorised as "poaching" -- i.e. harvesting state-protected resources without permission. These laws and their consequences brutalised and created fear among the original owners of the land, thus preventing them from benefiting from their own resources.

It is therefore not surprising that rural communities were hostile towards conservation authorities before independence. This situation posed a massive threat to wildlife populations in these areas at the time, as there was no incentive for...