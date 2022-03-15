South Africa: SA Identifies 972 New Covid-19 Cases

South Africa has recorded 972 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 694 504.

This increase represents a 5.5% positivity rate.

"Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 13 deaths and of these, 0 occurred in the past 24 - 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 99,725 to date," the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Sunday.

A total of 23 410 199 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.

"The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng (37%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Kwa-Zulu Natal accounted for 17%; Free State, Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 3%; Eastern Cape accounted for 2%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today's new cases," the NICD said.

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested is 5.5%, which is lower than Saturday (5.8%).

The seven-day average was 6.1% on Sunday, which was lower than Saturday (6.2%).

There has been an increase of 10 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.