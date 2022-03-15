Somalia: Hirshabelle State President Ali Gudlawe Holds Phone Talks With U.S. Ambassador to Somalia Larry André

11 March 2022
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Galmudug State Electoral Commission has postponed for a day the election of three House of People seats which were scheduled to be held in the town of Galkayo, Mudug region on Saturday.

In a statement, the Galmudug Electoral Commission said the commission has delayed the election of HOP#99, HOP #38 and HOP#69 which were set for tomorrow but did not provide details that occasioned the postponement.

The State Electoral body will kick off the registration and certification of candidates contesting for the three seats tomorrow and convene the elections on Sunday.

The seats which are set to be elected on Sunday include HOP#069 which is being hotly contended for by former internal security minister Abdurahman Odowa and current Deputy Minister of Information Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adala.

