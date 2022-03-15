Somalia: Jubaland President Condoles Over Elected MP Death

Jubbaland State President Ahmed Islam Ahmed Madobe has conveyed his heavy-heart condolences to the families, friends and the Somali people on the death of Mohamud Mohamud Kulow, a newly elected MP in the State who died in Nairobi this afternoon. He prayed to Allah to grant him Paradise.

Mohamud Mohamed Kulow, long-serving civil servant and MP-elect from Jubbaland State died in Nairobi, Kenya on Friday.

"I wish to convey my condolences to friends, family and the Somali people on the death of Mohamud Mohamud Kulow who was the newly elected MP in Jubaland," said president Madobe.

Mohamud died after an illness according to close relatives.

The cause of his death has not yet been made clear. Mohamud was elected in February 2021 to the Lower House Parliament.

This year's election, which will be the third since Somalia got its first internationally recognized government after the civil war, will also involve the biggest number of electors since 2012.